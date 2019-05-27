Update on the latest sports

NFL-OBIT-STARR

Pacers great Starr dies at 85

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ One of the most iconic players in NFL and Green Bay Packers history has died.

The Packers cited the family of Bart Starr in announcing Sunday that the Hall of Fame quarterback died at age 85. Starr had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

Starr was an ordinary quarterback until teaming with Vince Lombardi on the powerhouse Packers teams that ruled the 1960s and ushered in the NFL as America’s most popular sport. Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Always a graceful, accurate thrower, it’s a run for which he’s most famous: the sneak that won the famed “Ice Bowl” in 1967.

Starr is the third of Lombardi’s dozen Hall of Famers to die in the past eight months, following fullback Jim Taylor and offensive tackle Forrest Gregg.

NASCAR-COCA-COLA 600

Truex wins NASCAR marathon

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Truex Jr. has won the caution-filled Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway by holding off Joey Logano and Kyle Busch in NASCAR’s longest race.

Truex went four-wide on a restart with four laps to go to take the lead before winning the event for the second time in four years. He led 116 laps in a race that included 30 lead changes and 16 caution flags.

Truex gave Joe Gibbs a big victory just four days after the car owner was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Truex has captured three of the past five Cup Series points races, previously winning at Richmond and Dover.

Brad Keselowski (kehs-LOW’-skee) won the first two stages but faded quickly in the second half of the race to finish 19th.

INDY 500

Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Simon Pagenaud (see-MOHN’ PA’-zheh-noh) likely saved his job.

Pagenaud gave Penske an 18th Indianapolis 500 victory by outdueling Alexander Rossi in a breathtaking 13-lap sprint to the finish. The two swapped the lead five times with Pagenaud storming to the front for good, seconds before he took the white flag.

Pagenaud’s future at Penske has been in question, but an Indy 500 victory bought him breathing room.

Takuma Sato was third, followed by Josef Newgarden and defending champion Will Power.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Yanks’ win streak ends

UNDATED (AP) _ The Kansas City Royals have ended the New York Yankees’ seven-game winning streak, although they blew a six-run lead before doing it.

Whit Merrifield hit a sharp grounder that skipped over the head of third baseman Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) for a single, scoring Billy Hamilton in the bottom of the 10th to give the Royals an 8-7 win over the Yanks.

Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler (hohr-hay soh-LEHR’) homered on back-to-back pitches in the fifth inning. Martin Maldonado (mahr-TEEN’ mal-doh-NAH’-doh) and Ryan O’Hearn also went long as Kansas City hit four home runs in a game for the first time this season.

Aaron Hicks tied it in the ninth with a two-run single off Ian Kennedy as the Yankees scored three runs, all with two outs, to make it 7-7.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler hit three-run homers as the Twins blasted the White Sox, 7-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Jake Odorizzi (oh-doh-REE’-zee) won his seventh consecutive decision while allowing just one hit in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota has won 11 of its past 12 games and swept a series for the seventh time this season.

_ Austin Meadows led off the game with a home run and was 4 for 4 with three RBIs as the Rays doubled up the Indians, 6-3. Jalen Beeks is 4-0 after yielding just two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings after replacing Tampa Bay opener Ryne Stanek with two out in the second. The Rays moved a season-high 12 games over .500, while the Indians lost for the sixth time in seven games to fall to .500.

_ Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) belted a tiebreaking, solo homer off Justin Verlander and the Red Sox avoided a three-game sweep by downing the Astros, 4-1. Eduardo Rodriguez held Houston to one run and four hits in six innings to improve to 5-1 in his last eight starts. The Astros lost for just the fifth time in 22 games.

_ The Athletics own a nine-game winning streak after Josh Phegley homered and drove in three to lead Oakland’s attack in a 7-1 thumping of the Mariners. Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day to back Brett Anderson, who gave up one run in 6 1/3 innings to win after being forced out of his previous start with a cervical strain. Seattle went 0-6 on its road trip, the franchise’s worst since going 0-7 in the summer of 2010.

_ Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun scored on wild pitches in a six-run seventh inning that gave the Angels a 7-6 comeback win over the Rangers. Trout hit a solo homer in the first off Ariel Jurado to give the Angels an early lead. He was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

_ Cavan Biggio collected his first big league hit and home run while going 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Blue Jays mauled the Padres, 10-1. Lourdes Gurriel (gur-ee-EHL’) Jr. had four hits and homered for the third straight game to help Toronto avoid a three-game sweep. Justin Smoak belted a two-run blast off Luis Perdomo in the fifth and a three-run drive off Adam Warren in the eighth.

_ Justin Turner went 5-for-5 and scored three times in the Dodgers’ 11-7 victory at Pittsburgh. Joc Pederson homered during a six-run sixth inning that featured consecutive bases-loaded plunkings, helping Los Angeles win for the ninth time in 11 games. Matt Beaty had four RBIs and Corey Seager drove in two for the Dodgers, who got five innings of three-run ball from Kenta Maeda (KEHN’-tah mah-EH’-dah) in his return from the injured list.

_ The Reds clobbered the Cubs, 10-2 as Nick Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate. Eugenio (ay-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suárez finished with two hits and three RBIs for Cincinnati, which took the rubber match of the three-game set. Winning pitcher Tanner Roark (ROH’-ahrk) fanned nine and scattered six hits over five scoreless innings.

_ Brandon Woodruff drove in two runs, struck out 10 and fired one-hit ball over eight innings of the Brewers’ 9-1 thrashing of the Phillies. Woodruff retired his first 15 hitters before Andrew Knapp opened the sixth with his first homer. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed his NL-leading 21st home run and Ben Gamel supplied a pair of round-trippers for Milwaukee.

_ The Braves put together a three-run ninth before Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th to send Atlanta past the Cardinals, 4-3. Josh Donaldson, Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies had run-scoring hits in the ninth after the Redbirds carried a 3-0 edge into the inning. St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty gave up three hits and struck out seven over six scoreless innings before the bullpen faltered.

_ Zack Wheeler worked a season-high 7 1/3 innings and Adeiny Hechavarria (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-uhz) slammed a go-ahead, three-run homer as the Mets topped the Tigers, 4-3 in the rubber match of the series. Detroit had a 3-0 lead until Todd Frazier delivered a clever push bunt to right against a shift to score the Mets’ first run, two batters before Hechevarria went deep. The Tigers lost for the 11th time in 12 games despite Nicholas Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs), who hit a solo homer and a two-run single.

_ Howie Kendrick was 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in leading the Nationals to a 9-6 win against the Marlins. Erick Fedde (FEH’-dee) picked up his first win since last Sept. 11, working five scoreless innings in his second start in place of injured Anibal (AH’-nih-bahl) Sanchez. Brian Dozier doubled in two during Washington’s four-run rally with two out during Caleb Smith’s third and final inning.

_ Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) homered for the third straight game, but the Rockies needed a ninth-inning rally to beat the Orioles, 8-7. Ian Desmond drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth before Tony Wolters lifted a sacrifice fly to score the winning run. Colorado starter German (hehr-MAHN’) Marquez tripled and drove in three runs but gained a no-decision after the bullpen blew the lead.

_ The Diamondbacks tied a franchise record for scoring in a three-game series as they beat the Giants 6-2 to finish a sweep. Ketel (keh-TEHL’) Marte homered three times in as many games for Arizona, which outscored the Giants 34-8 in the series. Mike Yastrzemski (yah-STREHN’-skee) had the first three hits of his career for the Giants, who lost their fifth straight and finished a 1-6 homestand.

MLB-NEWS

Another Yankee headed to injured list

UNDATED (AP) _ Padres rookie right-hander Chris Paddack was scratched from his start against the Blue Jays Sunday because of a stiff neck. He is expected to throw Wednesday instead. Manager Andy Green said the neck issue is “nothing serious.”

Paddack is 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA in nine starts and has struck out 56 in 51 1/3 innings.

In other MLB news:

_ Yankees pitcher Jake Barrett is going on the injured list after feeling some discomfort in his right elbow while warming up during Saturday’s 6-5 win over Kansas City. Meanwhile, manager Aaron Boone says left-hander James Paxton is on track to rejoin the rotation this week. And shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) is getting closer to returning after Tommy John surgery last October.

PGA-COLONIAL

Kevin Na cruises to 4-shot Colonial win with final-round 66

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes, shooting a 4-under 66 and cruising to a four-shot victory over Tony Finau (FEE’-now) at Colonial.

The South Korean-born American opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes.

Local favorite Jordan Spieth’s (speeths) strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72.

Jim Furyk’s (FYOOR’-ihks) hopes faded when he went in the water for double bogey at the par-3 13th on the way to a 73.

SENIOR PGA

Tanigawa wins Senior PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass defending champion Paul Broadhurst and win the Senior PGA Championship.

Tanigawa shot an even-par 70 to finish at 3-under 277 at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course. The 51-year-old held off PGA Tour Champions money leader Scott McCarron by a stroke.

FRENCH OPEN

French Open winners include Federer, not Venus

PARIS (AP) _ Roger Federer won easily in his first French Open match since 2015. The 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated French Open debutant Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams’ 22nd appearance at the French Open didn’t go as well. The seven-time Grand Slam titlist and the 2002 runner-up in Paris lost her opening match at Roland Garros for the second year in a row, falling to ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3. It’s the fourth time in the last seven years that Williams has lost in the first round.

NBA-CAVALIERS-GIILBERT

Gilbert receiving medical attention

DETROIT (AP) _ Billionaire businessman and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is recovering after suffering symptoms of a stroke.

Officials with Detroit-based Quicken Loans said in a statement that Gilbert “received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably” after going to a hospital early Sunday. Gilbert is the company’s founder and chairman.

HOCKEY-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Finland wins world championship

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) _ Finland has won the gold medal at the hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 in the final.

Marko Anttila’s second goal of the game broke a 1-all tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for a second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.

Shea Theodore scored for Canada in the first period.

F1-MONACO GP

Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend lead over teammate Bottas

MONACO (AP) _ Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix to extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

It was Hamilton’s fourth victory of the season and 77th of his career. The five-time Formula One champion dedicated his win to the memory of friend and mentor Niki Lauda, who died last Monday at age 70.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was second and Bottas third.

FRENCH OPEN

Nadal, Djokovic and Serena play on Day 2 of French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are each in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose initial opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed to do in the past 45 years: Djokovic.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Wozniacki (wohz-nee-AK’-ee), Sam Stosur and Petra Kvitova (kuh-VIH’-toh-vuh).