Update on the latest in sports:

^STANLEY CUP FINALS

Bruins host Blues in opener of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues tonight for Game One of the Stanley Cup Final.

When the NHL altered its rules with an eye toward speed and skill, this is not the final that it had in mind. Even though hockey is becoming less of a big man’s game, the matchup shows that size still matters in the playoffs. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says, “They are physical, we’ll be physical.”

Bruins winger Brad Marchand says his left hand is good heading into Game 1. Marchand sat out practice Sunday after being given a maintenance day by coach Bruce Cassidy. Marchand injured his hand during an intrasquad scrimmage last week. He is the Bruins’ leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points.

^MLB-SCHEDULE

Kershaw faces DeGrom

UNDATED (AP) _ It’s a marquee matchup on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium when NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom pitches for the New York Mets against three-time winner Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA in six regular-season home starts against the Mets, although deGrom beat him 3-1 in Game 1 of the 2015 NL Division Series and also won the decisive Game 5 in Los Angeles. New York is coming off a 6-1 homestand, while the NL-leading Dodgers have won nine of 11 overall and are 19-6 at home.

Also on the Memorial Day baseball schedule:

_ Cubs slugger Kris Bryant will be with the team for today’s game in Houston against the Astros. Bryant was cleared to travel with the team to Houston after leaving Sunday’s game against Cincinnati following an outfield collision with teammate Jason Heyward. The loss of Bryant for any extended period would be a big blow to the Cubs, who lead the NL Central by 1 1/2 games over Milwaukee.

_ It could be a good night for souvenir seekers at Target Field when the MLB-best Twins host big league home run leader Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. Minnesota tops the majors with 102 homers, including 16 from Eddie Rosario. Yelich has 21 homers this season and 52 over the past calendar year. The Twins have won six straight and 11 of 12 to move 10 games ahead of second-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

_ Oakland tries for a 10th consecutive victory when the Athletics face Mike Trout and the visiting Angels. The winning streak is the longest for the A’s this season but comes with a caveat — the club’s game against Detroit on May 19 was suspended, with Oakland ahead, due to bad weather and won’t resume until Sept. 6. The A’s have won six in a row since.

_ Cavan Biggio begins his first big league road trip as the Blue Jays open a series at Tampa Bay. Biggio got his first career hit and homer Sunday in his second game, with Hall of Fame father Craig and 10 other friends and family members in the stands.

_ The San Diego Padres are in New York for the start of a three-game interleague series against the Yankees. The Padres are starting lefty Matt Strahm, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight straight starts.

_ The Washington Nationals will be trying for a four-game sweep over the Miami Marlins. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer makes his final start of a frustrating month. He has a 2.53 ERA in five outings in May, but has won only one of his three decisions. Marlins righthander Jose Urena has won three consecutive starts against Washington.

_ The Seattle Mariners are hoping to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Texas Rangers. Mariners lefty Tommy Milone will oppose Lance Lynn.

_ Top pitching prospect Mitch Keller will make his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a day-night doubleheader in Cincinnati against the Reds. Keller struggled in spring training but regained some confidence in Triple-A, where he’s 5-0 with 47 strikeouts in his last seven starts after adding a slider/cutter to his pitch arsenal.

_ The Baltimore Orioles return home — with baseball’s worst record — for the start of a three-game series against Detroit.

_ Righthander Rick Porcello will face the Indians when the Red Sox return home to Fenway Park. Boston is 6-1 in Porcello’s last seven starts. Jefry Rodriguez goes for Cleveland.

_ Arizona Diamondbacks righthander Zack Greinke will pitch the series opener in Colorado. The five-time All-Star is 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA with 39 strikeouts and five walks over his last seven starts.

_ Kansas City heads to Chicago for a three-game set with the White Sox. Homer Bailey starts today for the Royals against Ivan Nova.

^TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Kvitova pulls out with injury

PARIS (AP) _ Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the French Open ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm. The No. 6-seeded Kvitova tweeted Monday that she has been dealing with pain for a few weeks. An MRI on Sunday night confirmed a Grade 2 tear, which she said “could get a lot worse” if she played.

On the courts today:

_ Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are all in action on Day 2 at the French Open. Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

_ Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki wasted a perfect start when she lost 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to 68th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova. Wozniacki’s record this year dropped to 9-8 after her fourth straight loss since reaching the final of a clay-court event in Charleston, South Carolina, last month. The 13th-ranked Wozniacki announced in October that she has rheumatoid arthritis.