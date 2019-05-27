Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UCLA earns No. 1 national seed for NCAA baseball tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Pac-12 champion UCLA is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Bruins (47-8) won every series for the first time in program history and carry a 10-game winning streak into the tournament, which opens with regional play Friday.

The NCAA selection committee announced the 64-team tournament field on Monday. The No. 2 seed is Vanderbilt (49-10), which has won 22 of its last 23 games and is the first team to sweep the Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament championships since it did so in 2007.

Top eight national seeds play at home for super regionals if they win regionals. Behind UCLA and Vanderbilt are Georgia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville and Texas Tech.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Arizona to visit Colorado Monday

Arizona to visit Colorado Monday

1:21 am
Arenado homers, Rockies score 2 in 9th to beat Orioles 8-7

Arenado homers, Rockies score 2 in 9th to beat Orioles 8-7

7:12 pm
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Arizona to visit Colorado Monday
Sports

Arizona to visit Colorado Monday

Arenado homers, Rockies score 2 in 9th to beat Orioles 8-7
Sports

Arenado homers, Rockies score 2 in 9th to beat Orioles 8-7

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

Scroll to top
Skip to content