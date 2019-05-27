Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Soto leads US over Nigeria 2-0 at Under-20 World Cup

Sebastian Soto scored a pair of goals, and the United States beat Nigeria 2-0 Monday in the Under-20 World Cup at Bielsko Biala, Poland, to rebound from an opening loss to Ukraine.

Soto headed in Alex Mendez’s corner kick from 5 yards in the 18th minute, getting free from defender Zulkifilu Rabu, then doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half. Left back Chris Gloster, a teammate in Hannover’s youth system, dribbled toward goal from midfield and passed as Soto burst past defender Valentine Ozornwafor and into the penalty area. Soto ran onto the ball and slotted past goalkeeper Olawale Oremade with the outside of his right foot from 6 yards.

Soto had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the first half. The 18-year-old forward from Carlsbad, California, left Real Salt Lake’s youth academy for Hannover last summer and made his Bundesliga debut on April 6 in the first of three substitute appearances near the end of the season.

Ukraine (2-0) leads Group D with six points after following its opening 2-1 win over the U.S. with a 1-0 victory over Qatar on Monday.

Nigeria (1-1), which defeated Qatar 4-0 in its opener, is ahead of the U.S. on goal difference. The Americans play Qatar on Thursday, when Nigeria meets Ukraine.

The top two nations in each of six groups advance along with the top four third-place teams.

Associated Press

