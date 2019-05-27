Serena’s warmup jacket is fit for a ‘queen’ and ‘goddess’

PARIS (AP) — “Champion,” ”queen,” ”goddess” and “mother.”

Those were the words, in French, printed on a black-and-white warmup jacket that Serena Williams wore before her opening match at Roland Garros on Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took off the jacket off before the match and played in a matching two-piece outfit.

Later in the match on a cool and windy day on Court Philippe Chatrier, Williams put on a plain black sweatshirt.

Williams’ on-court fashion choices have drawn attention and headlines for much of her career.

Last year, French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said that the black catsuit with clot-preventing compression tights that Williams wore during the 2018 French Open wouldn’t be accepted again at the tournament.

Williams overcame a slow start for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 win over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko.

