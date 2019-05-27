Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Santa Anita checking if rules followed before horse’s death

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman for the owner of Santa Anita says The Stronach Group is investigating whether new rules were followed before the 26th horse death at the Southern California racetrack.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was euthanized Sunday after injuring his left front leg in a race a day earlier. It was the third horse death in nine days and the 26th overall since the season began Dec. 26.

Spokesman Stefan Friedman told The Associated Press on Monday that The Stronach Group is looking into whether protocols were followed leading up to the gelding being euthanized. He says if rules weren’t followed then “consequences will be swift.”

Among the rules put in place since March, a trainer’s veterinarian must sign off on a horse’s fitness before the track’s veterinarian also takes a look at the animal ahead of it training or racing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Bill Buckner, former Red Sox player known for October error, dies at 69

Bill Buckner, former Red Sox player known for October error, dies at 69

1:29 pm
Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf

Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf

12:05 pm
Weaver placed on injured list with right forearm tightness

Weaver placed on injured list with right forearm tightness

11:50 am
Bill Buckner, former Red Sox player known for October error, dies at 69
Sports

Bill Buckner, former Red Sox player known for October error, dies at 69

Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf
Sports

Blackmon heads to injured list with strained right calf

Weaver placed on injured list with right forearm tightness
Sports

Weaver placed on injured list with right forearm tightness

Scroll to top
Skip to content