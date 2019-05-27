Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pitcher Yefry Ramirez traded to Pirates from Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have traded right-hander Yefry Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named or cash.

Ramirez had been designated for assignment by Baltimore on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Ramirez was 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in four games this season, including one start. He struck out 10 in 11 1/3 innings.

In two seasons with Baltimore, Ramirez was 1-10 with a 6.07 ERA in 21 appearances, including 13 starts.

The Orioles announced the trade during Monday’s game against Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

1:29 pm
12:05 pm
11:50 am
