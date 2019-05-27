Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nadal, Djokovic and Serena play on Day 2 of French Open

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams — owners of a combined collection of 55 Grand Slam singles titles — are each in action on Day 2 at the French Open.

Each is embarking on a bid to achieve a milestone over the next two weeks at Roland Garros.

Beginning against Yannick Hanfmann (a German qualifier who played tennis at Southern California and whose career Grand Slam record is 0-1), Nadal seeks his record-extending 12th championship in Paris, the most for any man or woman at any major tournament.

Djokovic, whose initial opponent is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, eyes a fourth consecutive Grand Slam trophy, something only one man has managed to do in the past 45 years: Djokovic.

And Williams, who starts against Vitalia Diatchenko, renews her quest for a 24th major title, which would tie Margaret Court for the most in history.

Other past Grand Slam champs in action on a busy day include Stan Wawrinka, Caroline Wozniacki, Sam Stosur and Petra Kvitova.

