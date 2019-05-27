Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former Liverpool defender Henchoz to coach Sion

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Liverpool defender Stephane Henchoz has been appointed coach of Swiss club Sion for next season.

Sion says in a statement Henchoz has a one-year contract with an option for a second campaign.

The former Switzerland center back is still preparing for the post-season relegation playoffs as coach of Neuchatel Xamax, which had already decided not to retain him.

Henchoz played in the Liverpool team that won five trophies in 2001, including the UEFA Cup and the FA Cup. He also played for Switzerland at two European Championships.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

