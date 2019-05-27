Call to arms: Yankees’ Paxton, Sabathia near return

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton is likely to rejoin the New York Yankees’ rotation on Wednesday against San Diego, followed by CC Sabathia this weekend against Boston.

On a day of updates for many of the Yankees’ 15 players on the injured list, reliever Dellin Betances threw his first bullpen session Monday and ace Luis Severino said he planned to throw on flat ground Tuesday.

Paxton has not pitched for the Yankees since May 3 because of left knee inflammation that required a cortisone shot May 4.

Sabathia, 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA in eight starts, went on the injured list Thursday and needed to have fluid drained from his surgically repaired right knee.

Eighteen Yankees have made a total of 20 stints on the injured list, close to last year’s total of 20 players making 23 trips to the list.

___

More AP baseball coverage: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports