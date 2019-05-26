Update on the latest sports

NFL-OBIT-STARR

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi’s powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85.

The Packers announced Sunday that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.

The Packers chose Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft, and after Lombardi’s arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But it was in the “Ice Bowl” on New Year’s Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

MLB-METS-CONFORTO

Mets OF Conforto activated after concussion, OF Davis cut

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the seven-day injured list and put him in the starting lineup against the Detroit Tigers.

Conforto cleared Major League Baseball’s concussion protocol and was batting third and playing right field on Sunday.

Conforto suffered a concussion when he collided with teammate Robinson Cano chasing a flyball on May 16. Manager Mickey Callaway says Conforto is “full go” with no limitations. The 26-year-old is batting .271 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Mets designated outfielder Rajai Davis for assignment. Callaway said the Mets hope that no other team claims the 38-year-old Davis and that he remains in the organization.

Davis connected for a pinch-hit, three-run homer Wednesday in his first at-bat for the Mets. He had been called up from Triple-A Syracuse that day, arrived at Citi Field during the game and then homered. Davis went 2 for 7 with New York.

NHL-BRUINS-MARCHAND

Marchand skips practice, will play Game 1

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand wasn’t on the ice Sunday for the Boston Bruins’ last full practice before the Stanley Cup Finals against the St. Louis Blues.

Coach Bruce Cassidy says Marchand took a maintenance day off and is good to go for Game 1 on Monday. He injured his left hand in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Thursday but practiced Saturday.

Marchand is Boston’s leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists. He had 100 points on 36 goals and 64 assists during the regular season.

FRENCH OPEN

Venus Williams loses in straight sets

PARIS (AP) — Venus Williams’ 22nd appearance at the French Open did not last long.

The 2002 runner-up lost her opening match at Roland Garros for the second year in a row, beaten 6-3, 6-3 by ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

The 38-year-old Williams lost in the first round for the fourth time in the last seven years at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. Williams was broken in seven of her nine service games.

Marco Cecchinato is also out after the first round, a year after upsetting Novak Djokovic in a stunning run to the semifinals. French wild card Nicolas Mahut came back from two sets down in a 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over the 16th-seeded Italian.

But Roger Federer had no problem reaching the second round. Playing his first match at Roland Garros since 2015, the 20-time Grand Slam champion defeated French Open debutant Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

INDY 500

Indy 500 under way

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The Indianapolis 500 has begun on time amid concerns rain might impact the 103rd running of the showcase race.

Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the pace car, Mario Andretti was honored before the race on the 50th anniversary of his win and Simon Pagenaud started from the pole for Team Penske on the 50th anniversary of the team’s first Indy 500 start.

Colton Herta’s car rolled to a stop with smoke billowing out from the back of his car after just six laps, bringing out the first yellow flag of the race.

The field is the tightest in Indy 500 history based on qualifying speeds from first to 33rd.

NASCAR-CHARLOTTE

NASCAR’s longest race to remain 600 miles

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — William Byron starts on the pole Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600.

The 21-year-old from Charlotte is the youngest driver to capture the pole for NASCAR’s longest race.

Aric Almirola will start second with defending race champion Kyle Busch in third.

F1-MONACO GP

Hamilton wins Monaco GP to extend lead over teammate Bottas

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his championship lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton struggled with grip in the latter stages, and was under constant pressure from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

But Verstappen had earlier picked up a five-second time penalty. So even though he finished just behind Hamilton, he was fourth overall behind Bottas in third and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel in second.

Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc started 15th, after his team bungled qualifying, and retired after 19 laps.

Leclerc damaged his right rear tire trying a bold overtaking move on Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault, scattering debris over the track and forcing the safety car to come out.

Before the race, drivers wore red caps in memory of three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda, who died Monday at the age of 70.