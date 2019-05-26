Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-RAPTORS/BUCKS

Raptors reach finals for first time

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in their 24-season history after knocking off the No. 1 seed.

Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard poured in 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the Raptors took Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, 100-94 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors overcame a 15-point deficit to win their fourth in a row after losing the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. Toronto took the lead with a 26-3 run bridging the last two periods and made 12 of 27 3-point attempts for the game, including 4 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) scored 18 points, Kyle Lowry had 17 and Fred VanVleet 14 for the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 21 points and 11 rebounds, but the NBA’s top team in the regular season saw its bid for a first finals berth in 45 years come to a disappointing end.

Next up for the Raptors are the two-time defending-champion Golden State Warriors in the league’s first international final. Game 1 is set for Thursday in Toronto.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Twins hammer Chisox

UNDATED (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins are continuing to run away from the rest of the American League Central after improving to a major league-best 35-16.

C.J. Cron (krohn) and Ehire (AY’-ray) Adrianza drove in four runs apiece to back Kyle Gibson in the Twins’ 8-1 rout of the White Sox. Adrianza had three hits, including his fourth home run of the season. Cron and Jorge Polanco each had two hits as Minnesota won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Gibson was reached for just five hits while striking out nine over seven innings to get to 5-2. His only blemish was José Abreu’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ The Astros squandered a two-run lead in the ninth before Carlos Correa’s RBI single in the bottom half completed Houston’s 4-3 triumph over the Red Sox. Correa went 3-for-4 and Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Diaz had two hits and two runs scored in the Astros’ 14th victory in 17 games. Brad Peacock tossed six shutout innings, but Roberto Osuna (oh-SOO’-nah) surrendered a game-tying, two-run single to Christian Vasquez before Houston beat Boston for the fourth time in five games this season.

_ Luke Voit (voyt) delivered a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 7-3 win at Kansas City in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Thairo Estrada and Clint Frazier hit two-run doubles for the AL East leaders. J.A. Happ worked six innings and sailed through the Royals’ lineup until Whit Merrifield belted a game-tying, three-run homer in the sixth.

_ The Yankees completed a sweep of the twinbill and won their seventh in a row by holding off the Royals, 6-5. Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two in New York’s five-run second inning. Chance Adams threw four innings to earn his first major league victory in the second game.

_ Charlie Morton extended his unbeaten streak to a career-best 18 starts by allowing one run and three hits while striking out 10 over six innings of the Rays’ 6-2 victory at Cleveland. Ji-Man Choi and Tommy Pham hit two-run homers to help Morton improve to 5-0 this season. Pham upped his hitting streak to 11 and Brandon Lowe (low) had two RBIs.

_ Matt Chapman homered and Ramon Laureano doubled in his fifth straight game as the Athletics dealt the Mariners their fifth consecutive loss, 6-5. Mike Fiers (FY’-urz) allowed three runs over six innings in his first start at the Coliseum since pitching a no-hitter earlier this month. Domingo Santana hit two home runs and Mitch Haniger also connected for Seattle.

_ Kole Calhoun doubled home the tying run in the bottom of the ninth before scoring the winner on pinch-hitter Jared Walsh’s single to send the Angels past the Rangers, 3-2. Calhoun also homered and was 3-for-3 to help Los Angeles stop a five-game skid. The Angels led 1-0 until Texas scored twice in the ninth.

_ Austin Hedges launched a grand slam and had five RBIs while the Padres were setting a team record with seven home runs in a 19-4 dismantling of the Blue Jays. Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs, while teammates Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer added one apiece to help San Diego break a 21-year-old team record for round-trippers. Padres rookie and Ontario native Cal Quantrill went six innings to earn his first major league win in his fourth career start.

_ Hyun-Jin Ryu (hyoon-jihn ree-OO’) saw his scoreless streak ended at 32 innings, but the Dodgers still coasted past the Pirates, 7-2. Ryu won his fourth consecutive start despite giving up a pair of second-inning runs and a season-high 10 hits over six innings. Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager both doubled and drove in two runs as Los Angeles won for the eighth time in 10 games.

_ The Cubs earned an 8-6 win over the Reds as Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy. Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected, but the Cubs didn’t go ahead to stay until David Bote’s (BOH’-teez) RBI double in the bottom of the eighth. Tucker Barnhart, Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) and Derek Dietrich went deep as part of the Reds’ 14-hit attack.

_ Homers by Andrew McCutchen, César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) powered the Phillies to their third consecutive win, 7-2 at Milwaukee. Jake Arrieta (ar-ee-EH’-tah) allowed two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over eight innings for his first win since April 27. Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) hit his 13th homer in the seventh, but the Brewers finished with just five hits in their fifth loss in seven games.

_ Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko (JUR’-koh) cracked a go-ahead, three-run homer while the Cardinals scored four times in the eighth to earn a 6-3 victory over the Braves. Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Braves wasted another solid performance by Mike Soroka (sah-ROH’-kah), who allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings.

_ The Diamondbacks hammered the Giants for the second straight day as Ildemaro Vargas drove in two runs and scored twice in a 10-4 laugher. Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day and Kevin Cron furnished a double and two RBIs in his major league debut. The Diamondbacks have outscored the Giants 28-6 in the first two games of this series.

_ The Mets pulled out a 5-4 victory over the Tigers on Tomas Nido’s home run in the 13th inning. Wilson Ramos (RAH’-mohs) homered twice and had four RBIs before Nido delivered New York’s eighth home run in the first two games of the series. Mets starter Jason Vargas gave up one run over five innings in his first start since coming off the injured list.

_ Patrick Corbin tossed a four-hitter and Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) laced a three-run double in the fourth inning of the Nationals’ 5-0 shutout of the Marlins. Juan Soto singled home Washington’s first run and scored on an error before Gomes capped the five-run fourth with his bases-clearing double. Soto has hit safely in nine straight games.

_ Jonathan Villar (vee-AHR’) and Renato Nunez both homered and finished with three hits to lead the Orioles to a 9-6 win over the Rockies. Nunez went deep for the fourth straight game and Pedro Severino had four hits to help Baltimore end a seven-game skid. Colorado wasted a big performance by Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh), who slammed his 200th career home run while going 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

MLB NEWS

Springer on IL

UNDATED (AP) _The Astros have placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Springer suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Red Sox. He was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back.

Springer is batting .308 this season with 17 home runs 43 RBIs.

Houston recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer’s spot on the roster.

In other MLB news:

_ A grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski (yah-STREHM’-skee) has reached the majors at age 28. Mike Yastrzemski was called up by the Giants and went 0-for-3 with a run scored Saturday against the Diamondbacks. The younger Yastrzemski was hitting .316 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with Triple-A Sacramento.

_ Longtime Dallas Morning News baseball writer Gerry Fraley has died at 64 following a two-year battle with cancer, according to the newspaper. Fraley joined the Dallas paper in 1989 to cover the Rangers after covering the Braves for the Atlanta Constitution. He also wrote about football, basketball and NASCAR among other assignments for the Morning News.

HOCKEY-WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Canada, Finland advance to world hockey title game

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) _ Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal, Matt Murray made 39 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to advance to face Finland in the world hockey championship final.

In the first semifinal, Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in Finland’s 1-0 victory over Russia.

PGA-COLONIAL

Na leads through 54

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Kevin Na will carry a two-stroke lead into the final round at Colonial.

Na followed Friday’s 62 with a 1-under 69 for a 9-under total. He recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes.

Jordan Spieth (speeth) and Furyk (FYOOR’-ihk) both shot 68 and were among a quintet at 7 under. Spieth is seeking his first victory in two years, while Furyk is winless since 2015.

First-round leader Tony Finau (FEE’-now) is also at minus-7, as are Mackenzie Hughes and C.T. Pan.

PGA TOU CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Broadhurst eyes another major title

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Paul Broadhurst waited out two storm delays to shoot a bogey-free third round and open a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship.

The breaks in play didn’t affect the 53-year-old from England, who finished with a 3-under 67 and moved to 6-under. Broadhurst hasn’t bogeyed in 38 consecutive holes.

He entered the day as the co-leader with Esteban Toledo, who tumbled into seventh at 1 over for the tournament by shooting 4 over 74.

Retief Goosen (GOO’-sehn) is second at 4 under after a 67.

LPGA TOUR

Bronte Law, Nasa Hataoka share LPGA Tour lead at Kingsmill

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18th for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship for the third straight round.

Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th in a 65.

F1-MONACO GP

Hamilton takes Monaco GP pole; another bad day for Ferrari

MONACO (AP) _ Lewis Hamilton beat his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take the pole position for Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton grabbed the pole on his last lap and dedicated his record-extending 85th pole to three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda, who died on Monday at the age of 70.

Max Verstappen qualified in third place for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.