The Latest: Blues’ Dunn skates at practice, status uncertain

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn skated with teammates during practice in preparation for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but his status is still uncertain.

Dunn practiced in a full face shield for the second consecutive day. He did not do rushes on any of the top three defensive pairings, an indication he might miss a fourth game in a row with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Forward Robert Thomas, who was injured in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday and declared fine by coach Craig Berube, was not on the ice for practice Sunday.

Game 1 of the final is Monday night.

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand took a maintenance day off from practice and is good to go for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand did not practice with the rest of the team, and Karson Kuhlman took his spot in line rushes.

Marchand injured his left hand in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Thursday but practiced Saturday. He says his hand is just fine.

He says getting dinged up in practice is just part of the game.

Brad Marchand was not on the ice for the Boston Bruins’ last full practice before the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand injured his left hand in the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Thursday but practiced Saturday. Karson Kuhlman skated in Marchand’s place on the Bruins’ top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Sunday, which could indicate good news about the feisty winger being available for Game 1 Monday night.

Marchand is Boston’s leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists. He had 100 points on 36 goals and 64 assists during the regular season.

Defenseman Kevan Miller remains out with a lower-body injury.

