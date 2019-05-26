Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Simon Pagenaud wins Indy 500 on Penske’s golden anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indy 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding of the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud’s victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

It also gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

11:44 am
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

1:20 am
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85
Sports

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore
Sports

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Scroll to top
Skip to content