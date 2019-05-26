Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant exits game after outfield collision

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs slugger Kris Bryant has left their game against Cincinnati after colliding with center fielder Jason Heyward on a drive in the sixth inning.

With two outs and a runner on first Sunday, Heyward and Bryant converged on Eugenio Suárez’s fly ball toward the gap in right-center. It looked as if Heyward called off Bryant on the play, but they ran into each other and the ball went off Heyward’s glove.

Bryant, a natural third baseman who occasionally plays the outfield, stayed down as Suárez hustled into third on the error. Chicago manager Joe Maddon and a trainer ran out to take a look, and the 2016 NL MVP gingerly walked off the field after a short conversation.

Albert Almora Jr. came in to play center field, and Heyward moved to right to replace Bryant.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

2:18 pm
Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

11:44 am
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

1:20 am
The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500
Sports

The Latest: Pagenaud wins his first Indy 500

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85
Sports

Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore
Sports

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Scroll to top
Skip to content