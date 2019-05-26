Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cataldo wins Giro stage as Roglic crashes on borrowed bike

COMO, Italy (AP) — Astana rider Dario Cataldo has won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on a nightmare day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.

The Italian finished the 232-kilometer (144-mile) route from Ivrea to Como in 5 hours, 48 minutes, 15 seconds on Sunday. Mattia Cattaneo was second with the same time, and Simon Yates was 11 seconds behind in third.

Movistar rider Richard Carapaz of Ecuador increased his overall lead from seven to 47 seconds over Roglic, who had to borrow a teammate’s bike during the race. The Slovenian then crashed near the end, hitting a barrier on a turn during the descent of the Civiglio, and crossed the line with cuts on his face around 50 seconds behind Cataldo.

Another race favorite, Vincenzo Nibali, is third overall, 1:47 behind, after finishing sixth.

Sunday’s stage was mainly flat for the first 160 kilometers but had three categorized climbs in the final part of the stage.

Cataldo and Cattaneo had a two-man breakaway.

“I just followed Cattaneo’s attack,” Cataldo said. “Then I was confident in myself. To win a stage at the Giro d’Italia is amazing. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of all my life.”

The end of the stage followed many of the same roads used in the Giro di Lombardia single-day classic

The three-week race ends in Verona on June 2. Monday is a rest day.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

1:20 am
Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

12:02 am
Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

9:26 pm
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore
Sports

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.
Sports

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2
Sports

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content