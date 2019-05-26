Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett, wife killed in auto accident

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Rod Bramblett, the longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games, and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says in a statement that Rod Bramblett died Saturday night at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a head injury. He was 53.

Harris says Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center from internal injuries.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver’s name was not released.

Harris says alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993.

Bramblett was a three-time Alabama Sportscaster of the Year. His most famous call came on the “Kick Six” play in the Iron Bowl game against rival Alabama in 2013.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

1:20 am
Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

12:02 am
Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

9:26 pm
Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore
Sports

Marquez expected to start as Colorado hosts Baltimore

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.
Sports

Villar, Nunez homer as Orioles beat Rockies 9-6.

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2
Sports

Mezquida scores late to lift Rapids past Crew, 3-2

Scroll to top
Skip to content