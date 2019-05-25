Update on the latest sports

NBA PLAYOFFS-BUCKS/RAPTORS

Stakes are high as Bucks, Raptors meet in Game 6

TORONTO (AP) — There’s no escaping the reality of what’s at stake when the Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night.

The surging Raptors have won three straight, putting them on the brink of the first NBA Finals berth in team history. MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and the Bucks need a win to prolong their hopes of reaching the finals for the first time since 1974.

The Bucks, who finished as the NBA’s top team in the regular season and once led this series 2-0, have no more room for error after their first three-game losing streak all season.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Rays’ Morton takes a 17-start unbeaten streak to Cleveland

UNDATED (AP) _ Rays right-hander Charlie Morton has quite a streak going heading into Saturday’s game in Cleveland. He hasn’t lost in his last 17 starts, going 7-0 with a 3.21 ERA in a span that started last August with Houston. Morton’s streak is the second-longest active run behind Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, who is 10-0 over his last 19 starts.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco starts for the Indians. He lost both starts against Tampa Bay last season. Carrasco leads the American League in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 7.33.

Elsewhere in the majors Saturday:

_ Cavan Biggio (BIH’-zhee-oh) tries again for his first major league hit when the Blue Jays host San Diego. The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio struck out twice in going 0 for 3 in his debut for Toronto on Friday. The 24-year-old infielder was hitting .307 with six home runs and 26 RBIs when he was called up from Triple-A this week.

_ The Cardinals say struggling right-hander Michael Wacha (WAH’-kuh) is going to work out of the bullpen. He is 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in his last five starts. The 27-year-old Wacha last pitched in relief on Sept. 26, 2016. He was the NL Championship Series MVP as a rookie in 2013 and an All-Star in 2015. Dakota Hudson starts for St. Louis Saturday night against fellow right-hander Mike Soroka. Soroka allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings in his only previous outing versus St. Louis on May 15.

_ The Mets are hoping to have outfielder Michael Conforto back in the lineup this weekend. He was eligible to come off the seven-day concussion list on Friday, but wasn’t activated. The team is waiting for Conforto to be cleared by Major League Baseball and that could come while the Tigers are still in town.

PGA-COLONIAL

Blixt leads through 36

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Jonas Blixt has the lead heading into the third round of the PGA Colonial in Fort Worth.

Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64. Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na (nah) and first-round leader Tony Finau (FEE’-now).

Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.

Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth shot 70 to fall four shots back after entering the round just one off the lead.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-leaders in Senior major

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo (toh-LAY’-doh) share the lead after two rounds at the Senior PGA Championship in Pittsford, New York.

Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course.

First-round leader Scott Parel and Retief Goosen (reh-TEEF’ GOO’-sehn) are two strokes back.

F1-MONACO GP

Hamilton takes Monaco GP pole; another bad day for Ferrari

MONACO (AP) — Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to take the pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, while Ferrari slipped down the grid after another error-strewn performance.

Hamilton beat the Finnish driver’s time on his last lap.

Max Verstappen qualified in third place for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The mood in the Ferrari camp is likely to be a despondent one in what is already a difficult season.

After Vettel’s crash earlier Saturday in the third and final practice, the team made a glaring strategical error which resulted in teammate Charles Leclerc being eliminated from the first section of qualifying.

Leclerc starts his home race in a lowly 16th place.