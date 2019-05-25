Update on the latest sports

MLB SCHEDULE

Reds rally past Cubs

UNDATED (AP) _ The Cincinnati Reds have opened a three-game set at Wrigley Field by rallying past the NL Central leaders.

Eugenio (ay-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suárez crushed a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek (SEE’-shehk) to complete the Reds’ comeback in a 6-5 victory in Chicago. Yasiel Puig (YAH’-see-ul pweeg) hit a two-run shot and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep to help Chicago take an early 4-0 lead. Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras singled home Rizzo in the eighth to put the Cubs ahead, 5-4 before Suárez won it for the Reds with his 14th homer of the year.

Also on Friday’s major league schedule:

_ David Freese (freez) launched a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz (feh-LEEZ’) and Cody Bellinger added his 18th homer in the Dodgers’ 10-2 pounding of the Pirates. Feliz recorded just one out and exited after Freese sent a pitch over the wall for his third career grand slam. Walker Buehler cruised after being given the early cushion, allowing one run and five hits over six frames.

_ Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning of the Padres’ 6-3 win at Toronto. Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep in San Diego’s fourth straight win. Toronto became the first team to start two players with Hall of Fame fathers after calling up Cavan Biggio started at second alongside third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

_ Andrew McCutchen doubled home a pair in the sixth inning to give the Phillies a 5-4 edge in a 6-4 verdict over the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins added his 12th homer in the seventh for the Phils, who received six scoreless innings from their bullpen. Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) slammed his major league-leading 20th home run for Milwaukee.

_ Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected in the Braves’ 5-2 win at St. Louis. Swanson and Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to put Atlanta ahead, 3-1, two nights after doing it in San Francisco. Mike Foltynewicz (fohl-tih-NAY’-vihch) allowed an unearned run over six innings for his first win since Sept. 28.

_ Arizona had been held to 12 runs during a five-game losing streak before putting up crooked numbers for six straight innings of an 18-2 thrashing of the Giants. Ildemaro Vargas had five hits and a home run, and Adam Jones went deep among his four hits. Robbie Ray was reached for two runs in 5 1/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision.

_ The Tigers followed their 0-9 homestand by blowing a 4-0 lead before beating the Mets, 9-8 in New York. JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning. The Mets ended a four-game winning streak despite homers by Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-uh), Pete Alonso, Wilson Ramos and Aaron Altherr (AHL’-tehr).

_ Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run eighth that sent the Nationals to a 12-10 victory against the Marlins. Soto’s three-run blast off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero was his eighth homer of the season and put the Nationals ahead for the first time at 11-9. Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) belted a two-run blast as Washington halted a five-game skid and snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak.

_ Trevor Story’s second two-run homer of the night was a walk-off blast in the ninth inning of the Rockies’ 8-6 triumph over the Orioles. Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) also went deep twice for the Rockies in the opener of a season-long, 10-game homestand. Colorado trailed 6-3 until Story and Arenado hit consecutive homers in the seventh.

_ The Twins won for the ninth time in 10 games as Eddie Rosario went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and one of Minnesota’s three home runs in an 11-4 assault on the White Sox. Max Kepler was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs, while teammate Miguel Sanó also went deep as the Twins improved to a major league-best 34-16. Jose Berrios (beh-REE’-ohs) improved to 7-2 despite spotting Chicago an early 4-1 lead.

_ Jake Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale and made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help the Astros preserve a 4-3 win over the Red Sox. Wade Miley gave up two runs and scattered four hits over six innings, striking out a season-high eight to win his fourth straight decision. Ryan Pressly’s MLB-record streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances ended when Jackie Bradley Jr. homered in the eighth on the first pitch from the Houston reliever.

_ It’s now a seven-game winning streak for the Athletics after Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning of a 6-2 downing of the Mariners. Stephen Piscotty also homered and singled twice to extend his on-base streak to 22 games. The Mariners left the bases loaded three times and stranded 15 runners overall in their fourth straight loss.

_ Roberto Perez supplied the tiebreaking RBI by hitting an infield single with two out in the eighth inning of the Indians’ 3-1 win over the Rays. Jordan Luplow homered in the fourth off Nate Snell, who gave up just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Shane Bieber matched Snell with his second straight dominant outing, striking out 10 in five innings to help Cleveland end a four-game skid.

_ Hunter Pence provided a two-run single in the seventh inning to push the Rangers past the Angels, 4-3. Drew Smyly went six innings to get his first win since Sept. 13, 2016 for Tampa Bay, yielding three runs on five hits. Shin-Soo Choo homered as the Rangers won for the seventh time in eight games.

_ The Yankees and Royals have been rained out in Kansas City and will make up the game as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

MLB-NEWS

Paxton still has knee issue; Gregorius to start 20-day clock

UNDATED (AP) _ Yankees pitcher James Paxton still has discomfort in his ailing left knee. The 30-year-old left-hander hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since May 3. He allowed one hit in four innings and struck out seven against Detroit in extended spring training Friday.

Meanwhile, Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) plans to start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment that has him returning to the big league team by mid-June. Gregorius is coming back from Tommy John surgery last October.

In other MLB news:

_ Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says second-year manager Dave Martinez’s job is safe for now despite the team’s horrendous start. The Nats had lost five straight before a win over the Marlins Friday.

_ The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed left fielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder. Peralta is leading Arizona in batting with a .309 average with seven homers, 16 doubles and 30 RBIs this season. The Diamondbacks also recalled first baseman Kevin Cron and outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Reno while sending pitcher Jimmie Sherfy down to the minors.

_ The Brewers have activated pitcher Jimmy Nelson off the injured list and put him at Triple-A San Antonio. The 29-year-old righty hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since September 2017, when he injured his pitching shoulder diving back into first base after a base hit. He has made three rehab starts and one other appearance this month, going 2-0 with a 4.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 innings.

_ Pitcher Ervin Santana and outfielder Matt Kemp have agreed to minor league contracts with the Mets, pending a successful physical. The 36-year-old right-hander became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the White Sox. Kemp was released May 4 by Cincinnati after batting .200 with a home run and five RBIs for the Reds.

_ The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio was recalled by the Blue Jays and made his big league debut against the Padres. Cavan Biggio batted eighth and play second base, the position his father won four Gold Glove awards playing for the Houston Astros.

_ Canadian slugging prospect Josh Naylor made his major league debut at Toronto. The Mississauga, Ontario, native was promoted by the Padres on Friday and batted sixth as the designated hitter.

NFL NEWS

Suh headed to Bucs

UNDATED (AP) _ Ndamukong Suh (ehn-DAHM’-uh-kehn soo) is headed to Tampa Bay. The defensive tackle has agreed to terms with the Buccaneers as a replacement for Gerald McCoy, who was released earlier this week after nine seasons with the Bucs.

Suh and McCoy were rivals in college, when McCoy played at Oklahoma and Suh for Nebraska. Both have worn No. 93 as pros, Suh’s a three-time All-Pro who’s been picked for the Pro Bowl five times and has 56 sacks in 142 games with the Lions, Dolphins and Rams.

Meanwhile, a person familiar with the meeting says McCoy completed his visit with the Browns without signing a contract. The Browns are one of several teams pursuing the 6-foot-4, 295-pound McCoy, who has 54 1/2 career sacks in 123 games.

In other NFL news:

_ The federal judge overseeing the $1 billion NFL concussion settlement has terminated three of four lawyers serving as lead counsel. The surprise order Friday afternoon comes weeks after a hearing to air complaints about new rules that limit the doctors who can evaluate retired players for dementia and other brain injuries linked to concussions. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody says the rules were needed to thwart fraud alleged by the NFL as the more than $1 billion settlement is disbursed.

_ NFL players may be more likely to die from brain diseases and heart problems than Major League Baseball players, but the reasons are unclear. That’s according to study published Friday involving 6,100 professional athletes who died between 1979 through 2013. Repeated head blows have been linked with a wasting brain disease in football players, who are generally bigger than baseball players. That girth can contribute to heart problems. But the study lacks data on family history and lifestyles that also affect disease risks.

PGA-COLONIAL

Blixt leads through 36

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Jonas Blixt is the leader through two rounds at Colonial in Fort Worth.

Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64. Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na (nah) and first-round leader Tony Finau (FEE’-now).

Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.

Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth shot 70 to fall four shots back after entering the round just one off the lead.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS-SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-leaders in Senior major

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo (toh-LAY’-doh) share the lead with two rounds in the books at the Senior PGA Championship.

Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course.

First-round leader Scott Parel and Retief Goosen (reh-TEEF’ GOO’-sehn) are two strokes back.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CLEMSON-DRUG TEST

2 Clemson players suspended for season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school’s appeal of their drug suspension.

Ex-Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also was suspended and missed the team’s College Football Playoff games, including the national championship game when the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16.

All three players have denied knowingly taking the banned substance ostarine.

NBA-TRAIL BLAZERS-STOTTS

Stotts signs extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The Portland Trail Blazers have formally announced that coach Terry Stotts signed a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

The extension was first revealed the day after the Trail Blazers were eliminated from the postseason by the Golden State Warriors.

The Blazers have made the playoffs in six straight seasons under Stotts.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-RODMAN

Rodman’s son will play for Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

DJ Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Juan Capistrano, California, is the latest player to join new coach Kyle Smith’s team.

Rodman played two seasons at JSerra Catholic High School, where he averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a senior.

FRENCH OPEN-KYRGIOS

Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

PARIS (AP) _ French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) has withdrawn from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.

Last week, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios defaulted and was fined during his second-round match at the Italian Open after an outburst of rage.

The withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.