Tyler Reddick powers to Xfinity race victory at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go.

He led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley.

Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was in front for 20 of the first 49 laps and won the race’s first stage. But Bell’s front right tire caught fire after hitting the wall to knock him out of the race.

