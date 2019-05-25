Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Texas Tech tops West Virginia 10-3, stays alive in Big 12

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brian Klein and Cameron Warren each had two hits to help top-seeded Texas Tech defeat West Virginia 10-3 on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal round.

The teams will meet again later Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Sunday.

The Red Raiders (39-16) broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning that included a two-run homer by co-Big 12 Player of the Year Josh Jung.

Texas Tech starter Mason Montgomery lasted just 1 1/3 innings, but the Red Raiders’ bullpen came through. Ryan Sublette gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings to get the win and Dane Haveman threw three shutout innings to earn the save.

Marques Inman and Ivan Gonzalez each had two hits for No. 4 seed West Virginia (36-19).

Associated Press

Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

11:03 pm
Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

10:28 pm
