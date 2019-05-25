Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
TCU stays alive in Big 12 with 13-6 win over Oklahoma St.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Josh Watson and Zach Humphreys both had four hits, and TCU stayed alive in the Big 12 Tournament with a 13-6 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The teams will meet again Saturday night, with the winner playing in the title game on Sunday. TCU, which beat Baylor earlier Saturday to finish a game that was suspended Friday night due to rain, could collect three wins in one day to reach the final.

TCU (32-25) rolled out to a 6-0 lead, but Oklahoma State tied it up at 6-all on Cade Cabbiness’ grand slam in the seventh. The sixth-seeded Horned Frogs answered with five runs in the eighth.

TCU starter Jared Janczak threw six innings and gave up two runs while striking out 12. Haylen Green earned the win with three innings of shutout relief.

Caleb Simpson had two hits, including a solo homer, for third-seeded Oklahoma State (34-18).

