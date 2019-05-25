Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Springer placed on 10-day IL with left hamstring injury

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Springer suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Red Sox. Springer was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back.

Springer is batting .308 this season with 17 home runs 43 RBIs.

Houston recalled outfielder Derek Fisher from Triple-A Round Rock to take Springer’s spot on the roster.

