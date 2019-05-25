Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Romain Métanire scores, Minnesota United beat Dynamo 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Romain Métanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.

Métanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek García and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post.

Métanire blocked Romell Quioto’s right-footed shot in the 22nd minute to help preserve the clean sheet for Minnesota (6-4-3). Mannone made saves in the 29th and 49th minutes.

Houston dropped to 7-3-2.

Associated Press

