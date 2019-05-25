Phillies get 4 HRs, strong outing by Arrieta to beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched eight effective innings, Andrew McCutchen homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Saturday.

César Hernández, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto also connected in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBIs, and Hernández also drove in two runs.

Arrieta (5-4) allowed two runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked one in his first win since April 27. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in his previous four starts.

Milwaukee lost for the fifth time in its last seven games. Mike Moustakas hit his 13th homer in the seventh, but the Brewers finished with just five hits.