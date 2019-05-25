Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gyorko homers as Cardinals rally past Braves 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run homer during St. Louis’ four-run eighth inning, helping the Cardinals top the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Saturday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each had three hits as St. Louis improved to 7-15 in May. The Cardinals (26-25) were in danger of falling below the .500 mark for the first time since April 7.

Andrew Miller (2-2) worked a scoreless eighth for the win, and Jordan Hicks got three outs for his 10th save.

The Braves wasted another solid performance by Mike Soroka, who allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings. The rookie right-hander has allowed one earned run or less in his first eight starts this season.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

11:03 pm
Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

10:28 pm
Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies
Sports

Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball
Sports

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6
Sports

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

Scroll to top
Skip to content