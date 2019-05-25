Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Brazil’s Marta injures left thigh in World Cup training

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Brazilian Football Confederation says star forward Marta has injured her left thigh and is undergoing physical therapy.

The confederation announced on Saturday that Marta said she was feeling pain in the back of her left leg during practice on Friday.

Medical exams revealed a light left thigh muscle injury. The confederation says she will stay in physical therapy for a week before undertaking another fitness test.

The Brazil team is in Portuga preparing for the Women’s World Cup which starts on June 7 in France.

Marta has won the award for world’s best women’s player six times.

