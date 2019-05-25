Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Angels place Harvey on 10-day IL following rough outing

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed Matt Harvey on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain on Saturday, two days after what he deemed an “embarrassing” loss and one of the worst starts of his career.

Harvey allowed eight earned runs and gave up four homers in the Angels’ 16-7 loss to the Twins on Thursday. The Twins tied a franchise record with eight home runs in the game.

Harvey signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason but hasn’t lived up to expectations.

He’s 2-4 with a 7.50 ERA this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

1:20 am
Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

11:03 pm
Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

10:28 pm
Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies
Sports

Orioles look to end 7-game slide against Rockies

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball
Sports

Pueblo West rallies twice for wins to start 4A Baseball

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6
Sports

Story hits 2-run homer in 9th, Rockies beat Orioles 8-6

Scroll to top
Skip to content