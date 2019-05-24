Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US loses Under-20 World Cup opener 2-1 to Ukraine

Denys Popov scored on a header off a corner kick in the 51st minute, and Ukraine beat the United States 2-1 Friday at Bielsko Biala, Poland, in the Americans’ opener at the Under-20 World Cup.

Serhii Buletsa put Ukraine ahead in the 26th minute. Heorhii Tsitaishvili played a long pass from before the midfield stripe to Buletsa. Defender Sergino Best went up with Buletsa but didn’t get his head on the ball, which bounced toward the net. Buletsa ran onto the ball and volleyed past goalkeeper Brady Scott from 10 yards.

Brandon Servania tied the score six minutes later , capping a series of swift passes.

Dest played the ball ahead to Servania, who tapped it to Konrad De La Fuente as Dest streaked toward the penalty area. De La Fuente returned the ball to Dest, who sent it wide to Tim Weah on the left flank. Weah, a son of former Liberia President and former FIFA player of the year George Weah, crossed into an unmarked Servania, who poked the ball in with his right foot from 5 yards.

Servania made a bow and arrow celebration, was mobbed by teammates, then air sparred with Chris Gloster.

The U.S. plays Nigeria on Monday and closes the group stage against Qatar on May 30. The Americans were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2015 and 2017.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

11:11 am
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out
Sports

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Scroll to top
Skip to content