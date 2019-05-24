Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Marlins take a 6-game win streak to Washington

UNDATED (AP) _ Something unexpected is happening with the baseball team in Miami: The Marlins are actually winning some games.

Miami won its sixth straight Thursday in Detroit as Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning.

The Marlins have a chance to extend that streak when they open a four-game series in Washington Friday night. The struggling Nationals have lost five in a row.

Elsewhere in the majors Friday:

_ Red Sox ace Chris Sale gets his second crack in a week at facing the Astros’ potent lineup when he starts the opener of a three-game series at Houston. The seven-time All-Star is one of the few pitchers to slow the Astros in recent weeks. He helped snap their 10-game winning streak Sunday at Fenway Park when he struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander had a slow start to the season, but has been dominant of late, fanning 51 over 26 1/3 innings in May. Lefty Wade Miley starts for the Astros.

_ Oakland hosts Seattle for a three-game set this weekend with the teams rapidly going in different directions. After a rough start, the Athletics are rolling. They’re coming off a three-game sweep at Cleveland and have been boosted by the return of Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson. Domingo Santana and the Mariners started the season with a 13-2 record _ including two wins over the A’s in Tokyo to begin the year _ but have sunk to 23-29 and the bottom of the AL West. They’re batting just .227 and have a 6.20 ERA in May.

_ The Baltimore Orioles visit Coors Field for the first time in 15 years when they take on the Rockies. The O’s have won only once in Colorado _ it was the last time they played there, on June 20, 2004, when Brian Roberts hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning. That victory came just a few years after the retirement of future Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. The last four Orioles-Rockies series have been played at Camden Yards.

INDY 500-CARB DAY

Carb Day dawns soggy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The annual Carb Day revelry ahead of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 got off to a soggy start as a line of storms rolled over Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The speedway even closed its gates briefly as lightning lit up the sky.

The storms were expected to move away quickly, leaving in their wake a hot, humid day for thousands of fans planning to attend the final practice before the Indy 500. Also on deck Friday is the Indy Lights race, the pit stop competition and a concert headlined by Foreigner.

It’s been a rainy month of May at Indianapolis, and there is more rain in the forecast for this weekend. Some meteorologists have predicted a 90 percent chance of rain on race day.

INDYCAR-COCKPIT PROTECTION

IndyCar to use Red Bull’s aeroscreen for cockpit protection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar will use an “Aeroscreen” developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies for cockpit protection beginning next season.

The safety piece will virtually cover the open-air cockpit with a clear screen on a titanium framework. Its purpose is to protect the driver from flying.

Justin Wilson died in 2015 when a piece of debris struck his helmet during a race at Pocono. IndyCar has been working on safety innovations and earlier this month introduced a debris deflector anchored in front of the cockpit area. It was first used on the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one race earlier than the planned debut at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The deflector was a temporary solution as Red Bull finishes its aeroscreen.

The screen is expected to have load-bearing capabilities equal to that of the “Halo” design currently used in Formula One.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CLEMSON-DRUG TEST

2 Clemson players suspended for season as NCAA rejects appeal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school’s appeal of their drug suspension.

Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said the school learned of the NCAA’s decision on Wednesday.

Ex-Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also was suspended and missed the team’s College Football Playoff games, including the national championship game when the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16.

All three players have denied knowingly taking the banned substance ostarine.

Lawrence was a junior who left early for the NFL and was drafted by the New York Giants with the 17th overall pick. He would have faced a suspension of the entire season.

Clemson issued a statement that it was disappointed in the ruling and continues “to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances.”

FRENCH OPEN-KYRGIOS WITHDRAWS

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios (KEER’-ee-ohs) has withdrawn from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.

Last week, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios defaulted and was fined during his second-round match at the Italian Open after an outburst of rage.

The withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.

HOCKEY WORLDS-HOSTS

Russia to host 2023 hockey worlds in St. Petersburg

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The International Ice Hockey Federation has picked the Russian city of St. Petersburg to host the 2023 world championships.

Russia plans to build a 23,000-seat arena in central St. Petersburg for the event, and also use the city’s Ice Palace venue built for the 2000 worlds.

The IIHF says it awarded two more editions at its annual congress. The 2024 tournament will be in the Czech Republic, with games in Prague and Ostrava. The 2025 edition goes to Sweden and Denmark, with two host cities yet to be decided.