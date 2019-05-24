Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UNC rallies past Miami, 7-5, in 11 innings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ike Freeman hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the 11th inning Friday, lifting North Carolina to a 7-5 victory against Miami and into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Tar Heels (40-17) trailed 5-0 after three innings, but got two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth on Brandon Martorano’s home run and tied it on Michael Busch’s two-run shot in the eighth. Freeman’s fly ball to left in the 11th scored pinch runner Angel Zarate, who came on after Aaron Sabato’s one-out double.

Joey Lancellotti (6-2) worked 2 1/3 innings and Hansen Butler pitched the 11th for his first save.

The fifth-seeded Tar Heels will face 12th-seeded Boston College in the semifinals on Saturday.

Miami (39-18) scored five times in the first three innings, knocking UNC starter Austin Bergner out after he recorded just four outs. Freddy Zamora accounted for two of the runs with a first-inning double and a sacrifice fly in the second. Alex Toral added a solo home run for the Hurricanes.

Austin Love worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one run, in relief of Bergner.

Associated Press

