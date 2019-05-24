Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
RHP Ervin Santana agrees to minor league contract with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Ervin Santana has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets pending a successful physical and will report to the team’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Santana became a free agent on April 29, three days after he was designated for release by the Chicago White Sox, who signed him for a $4.3 million salary this year.

A two-time All-Star, the 36-year-old right-hander was 0-2 with a 9.45 ERA in three starts. He has a 149-127 record in 15 major league seasons.

New York announced the deal Friday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

