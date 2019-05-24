Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ohio State beats Maryland 3-2 in Big Ten tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Seventh-seeded Ohio State advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament by holding off Maryland 3-2 on Friday in the completion of a suspended game from Thursday night.

Closer Andrew Magno got the final five outs for the Buckeyes (33-24).

Zach Dezenzo’s sacrifice fly gave Ohio State a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Thursday. Maryland (29-28) got a runner to second in the bottom of the frame before weather forced play to be suspended.

Magno relieved starter Griffan Smith (6-4) and struck out back-to-back batters when the game resumed. He struck out four hitters and induced a game-ending fly ball for his 12th save of the season.

The Terrapins will face Michigan later Friday in need of a win to stay alive.

Associated Press

