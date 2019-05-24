Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Michigan bounces Maryland from Big Ten tourney with 10-4 win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jesse Franklin went 2 for 4 with two walks and an RBI double, one of four Michigan batters with multiple hits in a 10-4 victory to eliminate Maryland on Friday in the Big Ten tournament.

Jimmy Kerr went 3 for 5, and Jack Blomgren and Blake Nelson each drove in two runs for the second-seeded Wolverines (40-17), who on Thursday used a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Illinois 5-4 and stave off elimination and enhance their chance of at least an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

Left-hander Tommy Henry picked up his ninth win of the season with seven strikeouts over six innings for Michigan, which advanced to the semifinals on Saturday to face fifth-seeded Nebraska.

A.J. Lee had one of three home runs by the Terrapins (29-29) among his four hits. Maxwell Costes and Randy Bednar also went deep for Maryland, which lost 3-2 earlier in the day to Ohio State. That was the completion of a game suspended by a rainstorm in the bottom of the eighth inning the night before.

Associated Press

