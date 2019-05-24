Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
IndyCar to use Red Bull’s aeroscreen for cockpit protection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar will use an “Aeroscreen” developed by Red Bull Advanced Technologies for cockpit protection beginning next season.

The safety piece will virtually cover the open-air cockpit with a clear screen on a titanium framework. Its purpose is to protect the driver from flying.

Justin Wilson died in 2015 when a piece of debris struck his helmet during a race at Pocono. IndyCar has been working on safety innovations and earlier this month introduced a debris deflector anchored in front of the cockpit area. It was first used on the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one race earlier than the planned debut at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The deflector was a temporary solution as Red Bull finishes its aeroscreen.

The screen is expected to have load-bearing capabilities equal to that of the “Halo” design currently used in Formula One.

Associated Press

