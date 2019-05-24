Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Holt leads Texas Tech past Kansas in Big 12 elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gabe Holt’s two-run homer in the seventh inning helped Texas Tech defeat Kansas 7-5 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game on Friday.

The top-seeded Red Raiders (38-16) will need to beat No. 4 seed West Virginia twice on Saturday to reach the championship game on Sunday. West Virginia defeated Tech 5-1 on Thursday.

Kansas, which rallied to beat Kansas State in 11 innings on Thursday to stay alive, put up a fight against Tech. Jaxx Groshans knocked in three runs for the fifth-seeded Jayhawks (32-26).

Kansas jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Tech rallied in the sixth inning. Josh Jung hit a solo homer, then Kurt Wilson hit a two-run blast to put Tech ahead 5-4.

Brett Vosik hit a solo shot in the seventh for Kansas to tie the score at 5, but Holt’s blast put Tech ahead for good. Holt finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

11:11 am
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out
Sports

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Scroll to top
Skip to content