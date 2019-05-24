Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fisher, Huskers pound Iowa 11-1 at Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nate Fisher scattered four hits over seven innings and Nebraska pounded Iowa 11-1 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Cam Chick had four RBIs for the Huskers (30-20), who finished off the Hawkeyes (31-23) in eight innings with the run rule.

Fisher (7-3) escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the second inning down 1-0, and his offense responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Nebraska scored four more in the fifth, a stretch capped by a home run from Spencer Schwellenbach. Fisher tied a career high with seven strikeouts.

Izaya Fullard had two hits for Iowa, which is now a loss away from elimination. Grant Judkins (4-7) took the loss, allowing four runs in 1.1 innings.

Associated Press

