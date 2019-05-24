Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dennis Rodman’s son will play for Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman has committed to play at Washington State.

DJ Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward from San Juan Capistrano, California, is the latest player to join new coach Kyle Smith’s team.

Rodman played two seasons at JSerra Catholic High School, where he averaged 24.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game as a senior.

Rodman is the sixth member of Smith’s first recruiting class, which includes Australian point guard Ryan Rapp, Ukrainian center Volodymyr Markovetskyy and Colorado State grad transfer Deion James.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

11:11 am
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out
Sports

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Scroll to top
Skip to content