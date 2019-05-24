Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Defending champ Ole Miss tops Arkansas 3-2 in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dillard and Grae Kessinger drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth and defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Mississippi stayed alive Friday with a 3-2 victory over Arkansas.

The Rebels (36-24) will play Georgia in the semifinals Saturday.

Dillard drove home the tying run with a single after Ole Miss got going with a walk and a hit batter. Then Kessinger’s sacrifice fly scored Jacob Adams with what proved the winning run.

Parker Caracci worked around a walk in the ninth for his 10th save. Austin Miller (5-2) pitched 1-2/3 scoreless innings for the Rebels.

Matt Goodheart hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give Arkansas (41-17) a 2-0 lead.

Zebulon Vermillion (4-1) took the loss in relief.

Ole Miss had just three hits — including a solo homer by Kevin Graham —but three pitchers limited Arkansas to five.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

11:11 am
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out
Sports

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Scroll to top
Skip to content