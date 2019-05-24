Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Carb Day dawns soggy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The annual Carb Day revelry ahead of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 got off to a soggy start as a line of storms rolled over Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday.

The speedway even closed its gates briefly as lightning lit up the sky.

The storms were expected to move away quickly, leaving in their wake a hot, humid day for thousands of fans planning to attend the final practice before the Indy 500. Also on deck Friday is the Indy Lights race, the pit stop competition and a concert headlined by Foreigner.

It’s been a rainy month of May at Indianapolis, and there is more rain in the forecast for this weekend. Some meteorologists have predicted a 90 percent chance of rain on race day.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

4:51 pm
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team
Sports

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Scroll to top
Skip to content