Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Breanna Stewart to be WNBA ambassador this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart will be a paid ambassador for the WNBA this season.

The reigning MVP tore her right Achilles tendon while playing overseas this winter and because the league has no injury list for teams, the Seattle Storm suspended Stewart without pay to free up a roster spot.

The WNBA will pay Stewart in excess of the roughly $65,000 base salary she would have made with the Storm, agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas confirmed to the AP on Friday.

Colas told the AP that the deal was done Thursday in discussion with deputy NBA commissioner Mark Tatum, who has been serving as the interim WNBA President. This was after Seattle and Stewart mutually agreed on the suspension.

Seattle offered to keep Stewart on the roster and pay her full salary, but the reigning MVP said she wanted to help the team be the best it could be by not taking up an active roster spot.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

11:11 am
Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

1:20 am
Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

10:35 pm
Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out
Sports

Olympic ice dance bronze medalists Shibutanis sitting out

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
Sports

Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade
Sports

Riley Cornelio named Colorado Baseball Player of the Year by Gatorade

Scroll to top
Skip to content