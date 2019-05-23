Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wild pitch, errant throw help LSU rally past Auburn 4-3

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — In a bizarre finish, No. 5 seed LSU scored the tying and winning runs after a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to defeat No. 8 seed Auburn 4-3 in a Southeastern Conference Tournament elimination game Thursday.

LSU trailed 3-2 and had runners on second and third with one out when Auburn reliever Brooks Fuller threw a pitch in the dirt. After catcher Matt Scheffler blocked the pitch, he looked for the ball and inadvertently kicked it several yards away.

The wild pitch enabled Giovanni DiGiacomo to score the tying run. Auburn first baseman Rankin Woley dove for the ball and made an errant throw that sailed past home plate and headed toward the third-base dugout, allowing Drew Bianco to score the winning run.

LSU (36-24) plays the loser of Thursday night’s game between No. 1 seed Vanderbilt and No. 4 seed Mississippi State. Auburn (33-26) awaits the release of the NCAA Tournament bracket Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

4:51 pm
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

2:08 pm
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team
Sports

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6
Sports

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Scroll to top
Skip to content