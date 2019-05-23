Update on the latest in sports:

MLB SCHEDULE

Pitchers’ duel becomes slugfest as Brewers outscore Reds

UNDATED (AP) _ Milwaukee pitcher Kyle Davies and Cincinnati hurler Luis Castillo carried sub-two ERAs into their matchup at Miller Park Wednesday afternoon. Neither pitcher made it past the third inning as the Brewers won a slugfest against the Reds.

Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) smacked a two-run homer while the Brewers scored five times in the sixth inning to rally past the Reds, 11-9. Keston Hiura (hee-OOR’-uh) and Mike Moustakas (moos-TAH’-kahs) also homered to help the Brewers storm back from a 6-1, third-inning deficit.

Jose Arcia (AHR’-see-uh) had three RBIs for Milwaukee, which played its second straight game without Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) while he deals with back spasms.

Davies saw his ERA rise from 1.54 to 2.43 by surrendering six runs over three innings. Castillo was chased during the Brewers’ three-run third as his earned run average spike from 1.90 to 2.38.

Elsewhere around the majors:

_ Albert Almora Jr. hit his first career grand slam and the Cubs rallied from an early three-run deficit with three homers to beat the Phillies, 8-4. Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-run blast in the third inning, and Javier Báez added a solo shot in the seventh after being held out of the previous two games with a bruised right heel. Tyler Chatwood earned the win with four innings of one-run, three-hit relief.

_ Lefty Eric Lauer won for the first time in seven starts by limiting Arizona to a run and four hits over seven innings of San Diego’s 5-2 victory. Eric Hosmer (HAHS’-mur) delivered a two-run single while the Padres scored three times in the first. Greg Garcia had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run as San Diego completed a three-game sweep.

_ Max Scherzer tossed six shutout innings before the Nationals’ bullpen imploded once again, allowing six runs in the eighth inning of a 6-1 loss to the Mets. Juan Lagares put New York ahead with a three-run double before Rajai (RAH’-zhay) Davis crushed a three-run shot in his first at-bat as a Met. The Mets beat Washington for the third straight day, but they finished the game without second baseman Robinson Cano (kuh-NOH’) because of a strained left quad.

_ Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer in the first inning to jumpstart the Rockies’ attack in a 9-3 rout of the Pirates. Tony Wolters added a three-run blast and Jon Gray gave up three runs and seven hits over seven frames. Josh Bell belted a 454-foot homer into the Allegheny River, two weeks after reaching the river with a 472-foot shot.

_ Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers while the Braves scored six unearned runs in the second inning of a 9-2 romp over the Giants. Austin Riley also homered for Atlanta, which took advantage of a botched double play to take control in the second. Max Fried (freed) collected his first career RBI and allowed two runs in six innings for his third straight win and NL-leading seventh overall.

_ Garrett Cooper’s first major league homer ignited the Marlins’ rally from a 3-0 deficit in a 6-3 victory against the Tigers. Neil Walker tied it with a two-run double in the seventh, one inning before Brian Anderson belted a two-run homer. Miami won its fifth in a row and handed Detroit its eighth consecutive loss.

_ Eloy Jiménez homered twice and the White Sox turned the majors’ first triple play of the season in a 9-4 victory over the Astros. Third baseman Yoan Moncada grabbed Jake Marisnick’s third-inning grounder to start a 5-4-3 triple play. Charlie Tilson’s first career homer was a grand slam in Chicago’s six-run sixth.

_ Gleyber (GLAY’-bur) Torres belted two of the Yankees’ five home runs in a 7-5 win at Baltimore. Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Thairo (TY’-roh) Estrada also connected for the Yanks, who have homered 33 times while winning nine of 11 from the Orioles this season. CC Sabathia moved to 3-1 despite yielding five runs and six hits, including home runs by Richie Martin and Renato Núñez.

_ The Rays rolled to an 8-1 pounding of the Dodgers as Avisail (av-ih-sah-EEL’) Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe (low) singled in the tiebreaking run to spark a seven-run seventh.

_ The Red Sox pulled out a 6-5 win at Toronto on a home run by Michael Chavis in the 13th inning. Mookie Betts put the Sox ahead by connecting off Joe Biagini in the 12th, but Rowdy Tellez extended the game with a two-out drive in the bottom half. Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz) became the sixth player in Boston history aged 22 or younger to homer in three straight games.

_ The Rangers completed a three-game sweep of slumping Seattle as Adrian Sampson pitched into the sixth inning and Hunter Pence homered in a 2-1 victory over the Mariners. After Jesse Chavez got the first five outs, Sampson worked 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief to help the Rangers deal the Mariners the 27th loss in their last 37 games . Pence made it 2-0 with a solo blast in the sixth after J.P. Crawford put Texas ahead with a first-inning single.

_ Kansas City took the opener of its doubleheader with St. Louis as Brad Keller pitched seven-plus innings of two-hit baseball in the Royals’ 8-2 romp over the Cardinals. Keller snapped a six-start winless streak and matched his longest outing of the season, leaving after putting two runners on to start the eighth. Jorge Soler (soh-LEHR’) belted a three-run homer off Michael Wacha (WAH’-kah) to cap a six-run third that made it 7-0.

_ St. Louis gained a split of the twinbill as Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) and Matt Carpenter went deep as part of a four-homer barrage in the Cardinals’ 10-3 thumping of Kansas City. Ozuna opened the scoring with a three-run blast and provided five RBIs in the doubleheader. The Redbirds’ bullpen contributed four shutout innings after Adam Wainwright pitched around control issues for five frames.

_ The Athletics picked up their sixth straight win as Frankie Montas struck out nine while scattering five hits over six scoreless innings of a 7-2 thumping of the Indians in Cleveland. Mark Canha (KAN’-ah) homered and drove in three runs to help the Athletics move back to .500 for the first time since April 26. Nick Hundley was 3-for-4 with a solo blast and two RBIs for the A’s, who went 6-2 on their road trip.

_ The Twins and Angels were rained out in Anaheim and will make up the game on Thursday. It’s only the third postponement at Angel Stadium since 1995 and the 12th since the stadium opened in 1966.

MLB-NEWS

Stanton recovery slowed by calf tightness

UNDATED _ Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has taken a step back in his return from arm injuries and won’t play in any rehabilitation games for seven to 10 days because of left calf tightness.

But shortstop Didi Gregorius (DEE’-dee greh-GOHR’-ee-uhs) moved ahead toward a mid-June return. He went 1 for 3 with a walk as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game after taking one day off due to dehydration.

In other news:

_ The Orioles have acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Mets for $500,000 international bonus pool money. Broxton was batting .143 with New York in 34 games with no homers and two RBIs

_ The Indians have designated Carlos Gonzalez for assignment after the veteran outfielder failed to produce for a team that has struggled offensively all season. Gonzalez batted .210 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games.

_ Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain. Calhoun aggravated his quad while trying to beat a throw to first base in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s win over Seattle, causing the ballclub to recall outfielder Delino DeShields from Triple-A Nashville.

_ Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis has undergone an MRI on his ailing left hip, but the team will wait until Friday to determine if he’ll be placed on the injured list. Davis suffered the injury May 5 in Pittsburgh, and the injury flared up during Tuesday’s 5-3 win over the Indians.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Michigan hires Juwan Howard as basketball coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ A former member of Michigan’s Fab Five has come back to Ann Arbor.

Juwan Howard has agreed to a five-year deal to take over as head basketball coach of his alma mater. The Miami Heat assistant coach replaces John Beilein (BEE’-lyn), who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game twice before spending 19 seasons in the NBA, averaging 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The contract is worth $2 million in the first season.

NFL-NEWS

Rivera not worried about Newton

UNDATED (AP) _ Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he’s not concerned that Cam Newton still isn’t throwing a football nearly four months after his starting quarterback had surgery on his right shoulder.

Newton struggled to throw the football more than 20 yards downfield last season because of shoulder discomfort and lack of arm strength.

Rivera says there’s “no timetable” for when Newton will start throwing, but he remains optimistic the quarterback will be ready to practice when training camp arrives in late July.

In other NFL news:

_ Falcons defensive end Steven Means will miss the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury. Means was a part-time starter in 2018 and was hurt in an organized team activities practice.

_ The Titans have agreed to terms on a contract with Jeffery Simmons, the 19th player taken in the draft last month. Tennessee gambled on taking Simmons despite a torn ACL that could keep him off the field all season.

_ The league’s draft road show is headed to Cleveland and Kansas City. To celebrate the Browns’ 75th anniversary, the 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland. Two years later, the home of the Chiefs gets its chance.

_ League owners have given the competition committee the go-ahead to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference. The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach’s challenge.

USOC-CONGRESS

USOC leader: Reform possible with or without Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee believes the federation can reform with or without guidance from Congress.

Speaking at an Aspen Institute event Wednesday in Washington, CEO Sarah Hirshland said she has delivered a proposal that would put the USOC on the hook to deliver an annual report, as a way of measuring itself more frequently against its own reform-minded goals.

Under the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act, the USOC currently must deliver a report every four years. A wave of sex-abuse scandals in Olympic sports has led Congress to hold a number of hearings over the past two years and consider revisiting the law for potential changes.

SOCCER-2022 WORLD CUP-QATAR

AP Source: FIFA to keep 2022 World Cup with 32 teams

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will have 32 teams, with FIFA (FEE’-fuh) scrapping a proposal to expand the tournament to 48 nations.

FIFA had been exploring whether logistical and political complexities could be overcome to expand the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

NASCAR-INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

NASCAR to buy Intl. Speedway

UNDATED (AP) _ NASCAR is buying International Speedway in a deal worth about $2 billion.

The International Speedway Corp. owns some of the most well-known car racing facilities in the United States, including the Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

In other NASCAR news:

_ Tony Stewart headlines a Joe Gibbs racing trio that has been elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside car owner Joe Gibbs and former teammate Bobby Labonte (lah-BAHN’-tee) . Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson were also voted in. Stewart won 49 Cup Series races during his 17-year NASCAR career.