Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UCLA hires Michael Lewis as assistant basketball coach

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA coach Mick Cronin has hired Michael Lewis as an assistant on his new staff.

Lewis spent the last three seasons in the same role at Nebraska, where he worked as the program’s offensive coordinator and helped develop the team’s guards.

He also had assistant jobs at Butler, Eastern Illinois and Stephen F. Austin.

Lewis played four years at Indiana under coach Bob Knight and was the program’s career assists leader when he graduated in 2000.

He joins associate head coach Darren Savino and assistant Rod Palmer on Cronin’s staff.

Cronin also hired Greg Youncofski as the program’s director of recruiting/player personnel to oversee analytics and advanced scouting as well as recruiting databases and schedules.

Youncofski spent the last six seasons with Cronin at Cincinnati.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

10:18 pm
Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

8:52 pm
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates
Sports

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3
Sports

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Scroll to top
Skip to content