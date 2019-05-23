Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tiger Woods commits to play Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Tiger Woods has decided to play in the Memorial next week ahead of his next chance in a major.

Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield Village. He has never missed it when healthy, except in 2006 when he took time off after his father’s death. The Memorial is two weeks before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods was so emotionally spent after winning the Masters that he chose not to play in the four weeks before the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas also has entered the Memorial, his first tournament since the Masters. Thomas has been resting a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Associated Press

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

10:18 pm
Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

8:52 pm
