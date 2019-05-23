Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

TCU scores 14 in 4th inning, blasts Oklahoma 15-3

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Josh Watson hit a grand slam in TCU’s tournament-record 14-run fourth inning and the Horned Frogs routed Oklahoma 15-3 in seven innings Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs (30-25) will likely need to win out in Oklahoma City to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Zach Humphries and Johnny Rizer also homered in the fourth inning, when TCU set the tournament mark for runs scored in a single frame. The Sooners threw over 70 pitches in the fourth, and 11 of the 18 Horned Frogs who batted got hits.

Nathan Wiles (8-4) took the loss for the Sooners (33-23).

Wiles was tagged for nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

2:08 pm
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6
Sports

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates
Sports

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Scroll to top
Skip to content