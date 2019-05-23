Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sullivan’s 2-run double lifts Georgia past Arkansas, 3-1

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Patrick Sullivan’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth lifted Georgia to a 3-1 win over Arkansas on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs (44-14) move into Saturday’s semifinals while the Razorbacks (41-16) face Mississippi in an elimination game Friday.

Arkansas threatened in the ninth with two-out singles from Jack Kenley and pinch-hitter Zach Plunkett.

Closer Aaron Schunk, who had started the eighth with a double, went to the mound and struck out Jacob Nesbit for his 12th save. Ryan Webb (1-0) got the win in relief after starter Cole Wilcox allowed only an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings.

Arkansas starter Isaiah Campbell pitched five shutout innings.

In the eighth, Jacob Kostyshock (1-3) intentionally walked Cam Shepherd , who had a walk-off two-run homer Wednesday against Texas A&M. Sullivan then drove in both Schunk and Shepherd.

The Bulldogs had tied it on Connor Tate’s RBI double in the seventh.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

4:51 pm
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

2:08 pm
Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team
Sports

Nikola Jokic picked to All-NBA 1st team

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6
Sports

Pirates slug 4 homers, beat Rockies 14-6

Scroll to top
Skip to content