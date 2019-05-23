Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sabalenka beats Puig to reach semifinals in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated former champion Monica Puig 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Thursday.

The 11-th-ranked Sabalenka hit 30 winners to earn her first semifinal spot since February in St. Petersburg.

She will next face teenager Dayana Yastremska, who eased past Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-3.

The other semifinal will be an all-French matchup between fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia and Chloe Paquet.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

10:18 pm
Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

8:52 pm
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates
Sports

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3
Sports

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Scroll to top
Skip to content