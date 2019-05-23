Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Olympic official reassures sports federations about cuts

TOKYO (AP) — An Olympic official has made a guarantee that should please the heads of world sports federations who are concerned that Tokyo Games organizers might be cutting things they see as “decoration” but federations view as “essential.”

Christophe Dubi, the executive director of the Olympic Games, says “the expectations are extremely high and what we have to do now is make sure we can deliver. Anything that has to do with the experience, starting with the athletes, will be top notch. It’s guaranteed.”

Many federations fear what happened at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where bankrupt organizers began slashing everywhere a few months before the opening ceremony.

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

