Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nats manager Martinez fires hat, kicks dirt, ejected vs Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the eighth inning of a game against the New York Mets and didn’t leave until making quite a scene.

Plate umpire Bruce Dreckman rang up Washington’s Howie Kendrick for a strikeout as he tried to check his swing Thursday, then tossed the veteran player. Martinez charged from the dugout, spiked his hat and kicked dirt on home plate during an extended, heated argument.

Washington trailed 3-1 at the time and had already lost four in a row. Immediately after Martinez got ejected, the Nationals rallied for three runs.

After starting the season with postseason aspirations, the Nats entered the game 19-30, a record better than only the Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

1:20 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

10:18 pm
Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

8:52 pm
Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates
Sports

Rockies try for series sweep over Pirates

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Luc Andrada, Pueblo East Track

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3
Sports

Rockies cruise past Pirates 9-3

Scroll to top
Skip to content